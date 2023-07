Category: World Published on Friday, 28 July 2023 07:20 Hits: 3

Despite opposition from rights groups, Singapore is among four countries that have recently executed defendants for drug related charges.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/singapore-executes-woman-for-first-time-in-almost-20-years/a-66373661?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf