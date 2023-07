Category: World Published on Thursday, 27 July 2023 08:42 Hits: 1

The Italian parliament's upper chamber, the Senate, voted on July 26 to recognize the Holodomor -- the starvation of millions in Ukraine in the 1930s under Soviet leader Joseph Stalin -- as genocide.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/italy-senate-recognizes-holodomor-ukraine-genocide/32522340.html