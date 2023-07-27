Jury takes 45 minutes to convict woman of beheading lover in meth-fueled sexual attack: report

Category: World Published on Thursday, 27 July 2023 01:30 Hits: 1

A Wisconsin jury found Taylor Schabusiness guilty of murdering and decapitating her lover in what was described as a "meth-fueled" sexual attack, The Daily Beast reported on Wednesday.

"Taylor Schabusiness, 25, was convicted of all charges against her, including first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and third-degree sexual assault in connection with the February 2022 murder of her lover, Shad Thyrion," reported Pilar Melendez. "The verdict came after Brown County Circuit Court jurors deliberated for just 45 minutes."

"Throughout the three-day trial, jurors heard harrowing allegations against Schabusiness, who they say fatally strangled Thyrion on Feb. 22, 2022, in the basement of his mother’s Green Bay home," the report continued. "Prosecutors argued that after smoking methamphetamine and engaging in a sexual encounter, Schabusiness fatally strangled Thyrion before mutilating the 24-year-old’s body for hours."

Schabusiness had already confessed to police that after dismembering Thyrion, she put his head and genitals "in a five-gallon bucket with a beach towel before leaving," after which the gruesome remains were later found by his mother.

The trial was punctuated by drama in February after Schabusiness assaulted her own lawyer in open court shortly after the judge agreed to delay the case. The lawyer, Quinn Jolly, withdrew from the case, leaving her to find new counsel.

Another detail that emerged at trial was Schabusiness' apparent fascination with Jeffrey Dahmer, the serial killer notorious for sexually abusing and eating his victims' corpses. Former Green Bay police lieutenant Jena Luberda testified that Schabusiness' phone search history included terms like "Jeffrey Dahmer, Jeff Boyardee, Jeffrey Dahmer’s butt, [and] Jeffrey Dahmer walking into court all sexy."

Read more https://www.alternet.org/woman-convicted-beheading-meth/