4 Police Killed in Ambush in Mexico’s Guerrero State

On Wednesday, at least four police officers were killed during a confrontation with criminal groups in the municipality of Eduardo Neri, in the Mexican state of Guerrero.

According to some witnesses, the police officers confirmed the ambush and identified the victims as the coordinator of the State Police in the area of Eduardo Neri, two members of his escort and a municipal police officer.

Police sources stated that the incident occurred after an operation was carried out on a ranch located five kilometers from the municipal capital, Zumpango, in which a large amount of military material was seized, and some alleged criminals were arrested.

After the exchange of gunfire ended, neighbors in the area alerted the police forces of the incident, and they deployed a strong security operation made up of municipal, state and federal police.

AMBUSHED ON THE STATE POLICE, high command falls in line of duty, the events occurred in Zumpango de Neri, Guerrero. THREE DEAD IN AN AMBUSH in Zumpango de Neri, the murdered police officers are the coordinator of the central region, his escort and a municipal police officer .

The central area of the Mexican state of Guerrero has been plagued in recent months by a spiral of violence between three criminal groups vying for control of the area.

Such violence has led to the paralysis of economic, commercial and social activity in the area on several occasions.

The Government of Mexico reported just a couple of weeks ago about the protests, road blockades and attacks against transporters, organized by the criminal group known as Los Ardillos, when 13 police officers and officials were detained, as well as an armored vehicle.

