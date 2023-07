Category: World Published on Thursday, 27 July 2023 09:09 Hits: 4

More than half of the pod of whales stranded on an Australian beach had already died before the rest had to be euthanized.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/australia-nearly-100-whales-die-after-beaching/a-66361957?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf