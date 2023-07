Category: World Published on Thursday, 27 July 2023 00:47 Hits: 2

A system of ocean currents that transports heat northward across the North Atlantic could collapse by mid-century, according to a new study, and scientists have said before that such a collapse could cause catastrophic sea-level rise and extreme weather across the globe.

