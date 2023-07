Category: World Published on Thursday, 27 July 2023 09:44 Hits: 4

MANILA (Reuters) - At least 19 were killed when a passenger boat capsized amid strong winds near the Philippine capital Manila on Thursday, a municipal disaster agency said. Read full story

