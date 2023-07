Category: World Published on Thursday, 27 July 2023 05:42 Hits: 2

There has been divergent growth between the advanced and developing economies of the world, said the head of the World Economic Studies division in the International Monetary Fund’s Research Department.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/world/inflation-debt-among-key-challenges-global-economy-despite-raised-growth-forecast-senior-imf-official-climate-change-extreme-weather-carbon-credits-china-3658006