Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 July 2023 11:46 Hits: 2

Many oil-producing countries have long maintained domestic fuel subsidies, even as the fiscal cost has ballooned, for fear of triggering civil unrest. But Nigerian President Bola Tinubu’s decision to take a “cold turkey” approach to ending his country’s subsidies, and the lack of popular resistance to the move, suggests a way forward.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/learn-from-nigeria-fuel-subsidy-reform-by-jordan-kyle-and-kwaw-andam-2023-07