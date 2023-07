Category: World Published on Thursday, 27 July 2023 07:12 Hits: 2

Dutch harbors are gearing up to import, store and distribute the clean fuels set to drive Europe’s decarbonization. Businesses see big money on the horizon as the EU moves away from fossil fuels.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/clean-fuel-storage-attracts-big-business-amid-energy-shift/a-66344960?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf