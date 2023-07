Category: World Published on Thursday, 27 July 2023 08:17 Hits: 3

Taiwan is making emergency preparations as it braces for the typhoon that has left several dead in the Philippines. China has also announced a red alert in anticipation of the storm.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/typhoon-doksuri-taiwan-shuts-businesses-cancels-flights/a-66360974?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf