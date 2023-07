Category: World Published on Thursday, 27 July 2023 03:25 Hits: 3

French President Emmanuel Macron denounced "new imperialism" in the Pacific during a landmark visit to the region on Thursday, warning of a threat to the sovereignty of smaller states.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20230727-macron-denounces-new-imperialism-in-pacific-during-landmark-visit