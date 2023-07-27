???? Live: Zelensky visits southeastern city of Dnipro, discusses war situation

Category: World Published on Thursday, 27 July 2023 05:26 Hits: 3

President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the city of Dnipro in southeastern Ukraine on Thursday where he discussed ammunition supplies and air defences. Zelensky's visit comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to host leaders of African countries for a two-day summit in St Petersburg. Putin said Russia aimed to “further develop” cooperation with Africa in a letter to summit participants. Read our liveblog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20230727-%F0%9F%94%B4-live-putin-to-host-african-leaders-at-two-day-st-petersburg-summit