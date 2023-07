Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 July 2023 21:26 Hits: 2

A recent court ruling on affirmative action is roiling boardrooms – even as their focus on diversity isn’t likely to disappear.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Business/2023/0726/Corporate-diversity-push-How-it-s-shaken-as-affirmative-action-ends?icid=rss