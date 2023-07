Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 July 2023 13:30 Hits: 2

Whereas previous technological developments altered human behavior and appearances, the rapid rise of artificial intelligence will reshape individuals’ core social and political beliefs, including about the nature and role of the state. The use of autonomous weaponry in war is a case in point.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/ai-in-war-and-work-reordering-society-by-harold-james-2023-07