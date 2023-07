Category: World Published on Thursday, 27 July 2023 08:01 Hits: 2

The Biden administration's plan to expand income-driven repayment options for student loans is a step in the right direction. But to address America's longstanding and increasingly burdensome higher-education financing challenge, Congress will need to do its part.

