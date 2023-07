Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 July 2023 06:27 Hits: 2

Ukrainian defenders fought off numerous Russian attacks over the past 24 hours in the eastern region of Kharkiv, where Moscow's troops have been attempting to advance, the General Staff of the Ukrainian military said in its daily report on July 26.

