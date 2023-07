Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 July 2023 07:24 Hits: 2

The Russian government has raised the duty on imported wine from 12.5 percent to 20 percent and banned the import of finished fish and seafood products from "unfriendly countries."

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-wine-fish-imports-duties-raised-unfriendly-countries/32520606.html