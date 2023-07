Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 July 2023 07:38 Hits: 3

The newly established NATO-Ukraine Council is set discuss Black Sea security at its inaugural meeting on July 26 in Brussels as Ukrainian and Russian forces are locked in fierce fighting in the eastern region of Kharkiv, where Moscow is attempting to mount an offensive.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/nato-ukraine-council-kharkiv-heavy-fighting-russia-offensive/32520618.html