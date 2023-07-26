Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 July 2023 05:21 Hits: 2

On Wednesday, the National Election Committee (NEC) of Cambodia released the results of Sunday's general election, with the ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) of Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun victory.

The results indicated that the CPP received almost 6.4 million votes, or 82.3 percent of the total valid votes of 7.77 million, and the Funcinpec Party of Prince Norodom Chakravuth gained 716,443 votes, or 9.22 percent of the total valid votes.

CPP spokesman Sok Eysan said according to the CPP's calculation based on the NEC's preliminary results, the CPP won 120 seats, and the Funcinpec Party gained the remaining five seats.

"This is another great success for the CPP, and it truly reflected people's confidence in the party's leadership," Eysan said in an official statement, adding "we will do our best to continue to serve the people."

���� Cambodia PM's party claims landslide election win



The ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) declared a landslide victory in an election on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/dt50SVbsbk July 26, 2023

In a special voice message, the prime minister said his eldest son Hun Manet has "the highest possibility" of becoming the new prime minister, replacing him in the new-term government.

The CPP has ruled Cambodia since 1979.

According to official data, a total of 18 political parties contested the election, which is held once every five years to elect the members of parliament for the 125-seat National Assembly.

Sunday's general election was the seventh of its kind in the Southeast Asian country since 1993. In the previous one, held in 2018, the CPP won all 125 seats in the National Assembly.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Cambodia-CPP-Wins-General-Election-20230726-0001.html