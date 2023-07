Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 July 2023 08:04 Hits: 3

Environmentalists say progress towards achieving climate neutrality in the cruise ship industry is too slow. A lack of alternative fuels is just part of the problem.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/cruise-industry-trying-to-become-more-sustainable/a-66329861?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf