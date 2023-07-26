The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Paris 2024 Olympics organiser Tony Estanguet: 'We're still on time and on budget'

Paris 2024 Olympics organiser Tony Estanguet: 'We're still on time and on budget' From infrastructure to security, transport to ticketing, Paris still has a series of challenges ahead before it hosts the world's biggest sporting event from July 26, 2024. One year before the Games begin, FRANCE 24 sat down with Tony Estanguet, head of the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics Organising Committee, who also discussed the importance of the highly awaited opening ceremony on the River Seine.

