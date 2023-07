Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 July 2023 07:20 Hits: 2

A Greek air force water-dropping plane crashed while diving into a wildfire in southern Greece on Tuesday, killing both pilots, as authorities battled blazes that have been raging for days across the country amid a return of heat wave temperatures.

