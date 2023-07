Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 July 2023 08:23 Hits: 3

KOTA KINABALU: Community development leaders (PPMs) should not act according to their whims, but should focus on delivering the best service possible to constituents in their respective areas, says Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2023/07/26/serve-the-people-diligently-not-according-to-your-whims-and-fancies-ppms-told