Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 July 2023 21:03 Hits: 4

With abortion policy now up to states, activists are looking to state constitutions as a way to guarantee or deny rights. And that’s leading to battles over how easily constitutions can be amended.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2023/0725/In-Ohio-abortion-battle-triggers-fight-over-direct-democracy?icid=rss