Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 July 2023 06:30 Hits: 7

Russia launched a new wave of drone strikes on Kyiv, officials said, and Moscow said it warded off a Ukrainian attack on one if its patrol boats in the Black Sea amid reports that the United States will announce a new military aid package to Ukraine worth some $400 million.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-russia-civilians-cluster-bombs/32517879.html