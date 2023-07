Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 July 2023 08:03 Hits: 6

Experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) found antipersonnel mines planted "on the periphery" of the territory of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, which is under Russian military occupation, the UN nuclear watchdog said.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-iaea-zaporizhzhya-nuclear-mines/32518009.html