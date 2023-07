Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 July 2023 08:27 Hits: 4

Lebanon's economic crisis hasn't stopped people from smoking. While smoking hookah remains affordable for almost everybody, cigars have become a status symbol for all those who profit from the crisis.

