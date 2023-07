Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 July 2023 09:43 Hits: 5

The UN says it has begun an operation to pump 1 million barrels of oil from a rusting supertanker off Yemen's coast, hoping to avoid an environmental disaster that could devastate local ecosystems and major ports.

