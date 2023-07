Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 July 2023 06:54 Hits: 3

Thousands of beauty parlours across Afghanistan were due to close permanently Tuesday following an order by Taliban authorities that cuts off one of the few revenue streams available to women, as well as a cherished space for socialising.

