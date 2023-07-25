The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Paris 2024 Olympics: Meet Margot, the medical student going for gold

Paris 2024 Olympics: Meet Margot, the medical student going for gold One year ahead of France hosting the Olympic Games, we went to meet athlete Margot Chevrier. At 23, she's a pole vaulter for the French national team. The athlete is also in her fifth year of studying medicine in Nice and is getting ready to sit her exams to become a doctor. This high-flyer aims to one day become an Olympic champion. FRANCE 24's Marion Gaudin and Peter O'Brien report.

