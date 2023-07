Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 July 2023 08:18 Hits: 3

Though US inflation now seems to have cooled, the Federal Reserve’s slow start likely resulted in sharper interest-rate hikes than would otherwise have been needed to rein in price growth. Is the Bank of Japan making the same mistake?

