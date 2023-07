Category: World Published on Monday, 24 July 2023 21:45 Hits: 9

Leon Benson spent twenty-five years in prison for a murder he didn’t commit; while in solitary, he clandestinely recorded an album as a message to the outside world.

Read more https://progressive.org/latest/told-yall-innocent-how-wrongfully-incarcerated-rapper-riggio-230724/