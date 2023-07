Category: World Published on Sunday, 23 July 2023 15:27 Hits: 2

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russia “failed a long time ago” in what it sought to achieve in its war against Ukraine and that Kyiv’s current counteroffensive has retaken substantial territory initially seized by Moscow, but he also warned of a long, "very hard fight."

