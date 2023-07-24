Ex-Trump official: DHS underwent 'real-life preparation for a potential nuclear strike' by North Korea

Category: World Published on Monday, 24 July 2023 01:00 Hits: 2

Former United States Department of Homeland Security Chief of Staff Miles Taylor — also known as the "Anonymous" penman of a bombshell 2018 New York Times exposé of his experience working for ex-President Donald Trump — revealed to MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan on Sunday night that he and other national security officials were terrified that Trump was on a path leading to nuclear war with North Korea.

"I've wanted to talk about this for a few years, but I needed to make sure that I got the Department of Homeland Security's approval to have the conversation because this involves some very delicate issues," said Taylor, who recently published a book, Blowback, in which he warns of the dangers that would accompany second Trump presidency.

"So what I was allowed to say in the book was that yes, we grew so concerned that the then-president Donald Trump was handling relations with North Korea in such a reckless and unpredictable way that we determined that it might be credible, that the United States would end up in a nuclear conflict and one that could potentially result in a nuclear strike on the homeland," Taylor revealed.

Taylor recalled, "We held not just one, but a series of very sensitive meetings at the Department of Homeland Security to prepare for the possibility of a nuclear strike on the US homeland."

Taylor added, "I wanna make clear Mehdi — that's the first time in the history of the Department of Homeland Security that it's had a real-life preparation for a potential nuclear strike. That's exceptionally serious. And I can only imagine in the second term that there will not be cooler heads around Donald Trump to keep him from engaging in that type of international conflict, or at least to prevent him from something that could trigger a spiral into that type of conflict."

