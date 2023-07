Category: World Published on Monday, 24 July 2023 07:55 Hits: 3

The center-right Popular Party has beaten Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez' Socialists but would need several junior parties to govern. The result is likely to spark weeks of political uncertainty.

