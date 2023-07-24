'Metal detectors are no use.' Challenge of removing landmines slows Ukraine counteroffensive

Category: World Published on Monday, 24 July 2023 07:34 Hits: 3

Ukraine’s counteroffensive is being led by deminers working to remove the massive amounts of landmines planted by Russian forces in Ukrainian soil. It's slow-paced and dangerous work. “Our groups often get fired upon, from grad rockets, mortars, artillery. But what can you do?” Andriy, a deminer in Ukraine’s 128th Territorial Defence Brigade, told FRANCE 24.

