'Metal detectors are no use.' Challenge of removing landmines slows Ukraine counteroffensive

'Metal detectors are no use.' Challenge of removing landmines slows Ukraine counteroffensive Ukraine’s counteroffensive is being led by deminers working to remove the massive amounts of landmines planted by Russian forces in Ukrainian soil. It's slow-paced and dangerous work. “Our groups often get fired upon, from grad rockets, mortars, artillery. But what can you do?” Andriy, a deminer in Ukraine’s 128th Territorial Defence Brigade, told FRANCE 24.

