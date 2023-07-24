Russia jails Navalny campaigner for nine years for extremism

Category: World Hits: 3(Reuters) - The former head of a local branch of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's campaign organisation was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for participating in an "extremist community", Navalny's team said on Monday.Vadim Ostanin, who had run Navalny's local headquarters in the Siberian city of Barnaul, had carried out only "legal political work", Navalny's team wrote on the Telegram app. Read full story
