The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Russia jails Navalny campaigner for nine years for extremism

Category: World Hits: 3

(Reuters) - The former head of a local branch of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's campaign organisation was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for participating in an "extremist community", Navalny's team said on Monday.Vadim Ostanin, who had run Navalny's local headquarters in the Siberian city of Barnaul, had carried out only "legal political work", Navalny's team wrote on the Telegram app. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2023/07/24/russia-jails-navalny-campaigner-for-nine-years-for-extremism

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version