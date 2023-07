Category: World Published on Thursday, 20 July 2023 14:00 Hits: 3

Spain’s general election on July 23 could pave the way for the formation of its first far-right government since the death of Franco. The emerging alliance between the conservative Popular Party and the hyper-nationalist, anti-immigration Vox will embolden extremist nativist movements throughout Europe.

