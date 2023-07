Category: World Published on Sunday, 23 July 2023 08:29 Hits: 3

At least 12 people were killed and up to 40 more are missing following a flash flood caused by torrential rain in central Afghanistan, a spokesman for the Taliban-led authorities said on July 23.

