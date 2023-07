Category: World Published on Sunday, 23 July 2023 06:09 Hits: 2

Officials on the Greek island of Rhodes evacuated thousands of locals and tourists from villages in the southeast of the Aegean island, moving a total of around 30,000 to safety, where wildfires were raging out of control for a fifth day. 

