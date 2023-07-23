The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

???? Live: Russia attacks Odesa hours before Putin, Lukashenko summit

Category: World Hits: 2

🔴 Live: Russia attacks Odesa hours before Putin, Lukashenko summit The Ukrainian port city of Odesa came under renewed Russian missile attack early Sunday, just hours before Russian President Vladimir Putin was due to hold a summit with his staunch ally, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Read our live blog for all the latest developments in the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2). 

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20230723-%F0%9F%94%B4-live-russia-launches-missiles-on-odesa-hours-before-putin-lukashenko-summit

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version