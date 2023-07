Category: World Published on Sunday, 23 July 2023 08:22 Hits: 3

BERLIN (Reuters) - Prominent German LGBTQ+ rights activist Anastasia Biefang has expressed concerned about an increase in homophobic and anti-transgender violence and abuse in the country, comparing it to rhetoric used by the Nazis. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2023/07/23/german-lgbtq-activist-warns-over-039worrying039-hate-crime-rise