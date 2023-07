Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 July 2023 07:35 Hits: 2

Russian shelling and air strikes on Ukrainian civilian areas and grain export infrastructure have killed at least four people, including two children, and caused massive material damage over the past 24 hours, the military and regional officials said on July 22.

