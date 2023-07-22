House Democrat: Trump 'acting like a guilty person' trying to delay documents trial

Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 July 2023 01:15 Hits: 2

United States Representative Eric Swalwell (D-California) argued on Friday's edition of The ReidOut with Joy Reid that former President Donald Trump's attempts to delay his classified documents criminal trial accomplish only one thing — making Trump look guilty.

Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon of the Southern District of Florida announced the date on Friday — May 24th, 2024 — over Trump's insistence that the case be permanently shelved.

After noting that Republicans are uninterested in "lowering the cost of healthcare or reducing gun violence in our community, or making college more affordable," Swalwell reiterated that the GOP's platform is "entirely about protecting Donald Trump and that'll be put into high gear next year."

Next, Swalwell said that although Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith "can't make this prosecutor, and, Glenn [Kirschner] knows why — but we can make this point, which is if Donald Trump was so innocent and this prosecution was so rigged, wouldn't an innocent person subjected to a rigged prosecution crawl through glass and walk over fire to exercise their speedy trial right?"

Swalwell added that "someone who is as innocent as Donald Trump claims he is, would not want to delay justice. The whole point of a speedy trial, right — which he could use and go to trial pretty quickly — is to protect people who are wrongfully accused. And so he's sure acting like a guilty person."



