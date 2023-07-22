James Comer suggests GOP is targeting Biden as retaliation for Trump impeachments

Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 July 2023 02:00 Hits: 2

WASHINGTON — Rep. James Comer (R-KY) has been leading the way on the House Oversight Committee that's investigating Hunter Biden – and promising to hold two impeachment votes on cabinet appointees of Biden's before the Aug. recess, he told reporters Thursday.

"We've got a lot of members that want to impeach," Comer told Raw Story. "And we've got some members that would probably not go that route for the simple reason that they don't think that the Senate is going to do anything. And, you know, it gobbles up valuable floor time.

"But, look, [Speaker Kevin] McCarthy is gonna make that call. I think you see in recent days he's taken steps to move forward with impeachment on both [Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro] Mayorkas and [Attorney General] Merrick Garland. I think they're waiting to see what more evidence we come up with in the Oversight Committee for Biden."

Raw Story went on to ask Comer if Washington is now going to be nothing but non-stop impeachments against an opposing party.

"Well, you know, if it is, it's because the Democrats impeached Donald Trump twice," complained Comer, indicating that the impeachments are about retaliation.

"And I blame this impeachment craze on the Democrats and a lot of voters feel like, well they impeached Trump twice and we should impeach Biden. And again, that's irresponsibility on the Democrats' side. I think that Biden's committed a lot more suspicious activity than Donald Trump ever did. So, we're in this situation talking about impeachment because the Democrats used their impeachment power."

A nationwide survey of registered voters conducted in March by Public Policy Polling asked, “Generally speaking, would you rather Congress spend time investigating the Biden administration, or would you rather Congress focus on issues like rising costs and health care?”

The results revealed 63 percent favored a focus on health care, inflation, and similar policies. Just 29 percent preferred Biden administration investigations.

