Ingraham accuses the CIA of protecting elections to stop Trump

Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Friday accused the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Central Intelligence Agency of cooperatively spoiling former President Donald Trump's chances of winning the 2024 election.

"But if all else fails, if the endless indictments of Trump don't do the job, Democrats could have another trick up their sleeve. And, naturally, the CIA is involved. Remember, they're only here to protect the vote, of course," Ingraham said.

Ingraham's remarks were based on her distorted interpretation of comments that CIA Director William Burns made at Thursday's Aspen Security Forum about white supremacist threats to domestic security.

That matter "is something we take very seriously. I think that interagency cooperation on those issues is a lot stronger than it was in 2016," Burns said, adding that the intelligence community is "trying to anticipate a lot of those concerns right now so we don't get to the point of, you know, red warning lights." He noted that the CIA and other organizations have tried to "organize ourselves in a way where we can contribute to that better interagency coordination."

Ingraham implied that Burns was covering for an anti-Trump conspiracy.

"Interagency coordination?" Ingraham snipped. "Doesn't the CIA director, by the way, have more important things to do than go to the Aspen Institute? Or does he mean interagency coordination to prevent Donald Trump or anyone who thinks like him from becoming president? And given what the FBI and the intel community did with the Mueller investigation, you can see why folks would wonder about that."

Watch the clip below via Media Matters for America or at this link.

