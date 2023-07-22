One Dead, 48 Injured in Gas Explosion in South Africa

Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 July 2023 02:01 Hits: 2

Authorities reported a major explosion in South Africa's largest city, Johannesburg, as a result of the collapse of a subway gas pipeline. Shocking video footage showing several vans being thrown into the air by a massive subway explosion is making the rounds.

The causes are still under investigation, while one dead and 48 wounded are reported. The terrible scene was recorded by a security camera in the area, and soon after, the video went viral on the networks. In the video, in addition to cars thrown against the sidewalks, passersby and staff of commercial premises are seen in total panic at such an unusual situation.

According to the authorities, three possible causes of the explosion have been identified, but no details have yet been given to the press. Most of the information was received from the municipal administrator, Floyd Brink, who, in his opinion, believed the explosion could have been due to the ignition of methane gas in underground rainwater systems due to the entry of waste.

Other possibilities are related to the "ignition of natural gas mixed with oxygen in underground systems of drainage of rainwater or service pipes and the ignition of gas preceding a break in a gas pipe," Clarín reported.

People cross a damaged street following an underground gas explosion, in Bree Street, downtown Johannesburg, South Africa, 21 July 2023. An underground gas explosion on 19 July killed 1 person and injured at least 48 people. �� EPA / Kim Ludbrook #explosion#johannesburgpic.twitter.com/Ukj7I4X9vQ July 21, 2023

All institutions in the urban area are called upon to inspect their gas depots, drainage services, and other related infrastructure. According to Gauteng Panyaza, these actions are intended to trace the causes of the incident quickly and thoroughly.

The perimeter streets were closed, and the residents were evacuated, many of whom had breathing difficulties, headaches, and chest pains.

Many of the wounded individuals suffered considerable damage, some of them falling into the huge crater that suddenly opened in the street, and many cars were damaged.

