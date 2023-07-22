Israeli Forces Kill Two Palestinian Teenagers

Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 July 2023 03:08 Hits: 2

Palestinian authorities on Friday denounced the killing by Israeli forces of two Palestinian teenagers in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health has reported that Muhamad Foad al-Bayed, 17, was shot in the head by Israeli forces during riots in the town of Umm Safa, neighboring Ramallah.

According to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, the Israeli army attacked residents in the Jalazone refugee camp in the northern West Bank city of Ramallah with "live ammunition, tear gas canisters, and stun grenades" during the raid.

Local media reported that dozens of people suffered asphyxiation from tear gas inhalation.

.@AP July 21, 2023: Mohammad Fouad Atta Al-Bayed, 17, was shot & killed by Israeli occupation forces on Friday, a Palestinian child & seriously injured a young man during protests in the village of Um Safa, northwest of the city of Ramallah. Details: https://t.co/SH14r9KdD3pic.twitter.com/EMoGzBWiLz July 22, 2023

In recent weeks, Umm Safa has been the scene of escalating violence by Israeli forces and settler attacks, which have included the burning of homes and vehicles and the use of live fire against residents.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society reported a second shooting on Friday in the occupied West Bank governorate of Nablus. The attack resulted in one dead and one seriously injured person. Wafa identified the fatality as 18-year-old Fawzi Makhalfeh.

18-year-old Fawzi Hani Fawzi Makhalfeh has ascended to martyrdom after being shot by the IOF who opened fire on the car he was in in Sebastia, #Nablus.



Since the beginning of the year, Israeli forces have killed more than 150 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem. This is part of a surge in violence marked by repeated Israeli incursions into the occupied territories under the far-right government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who came to power earlier this year.

