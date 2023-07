Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 July 2023 08:24 Hits: 5

The Chinese fleet of warplanes marked a forceful display just as Taiwan prepares to conduct an anti-invasion military exercise.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/china-sends-dozens-of-warplanes-towards-taiwan/a-66315548?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf